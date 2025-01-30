Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Nvidia update brings DLSS 4 to older RTX graphics cards today

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Nvidia’s next-generation RTX-5090 and RTX-5080 graphics chips are out today. However, for those who aren’t ready to upgrade, the chip-maker is furnishing existing RTX chip owners with some serious hot sauce.

A new driver (572.16) released today enables gamers with the RT to access the new DLSS 4 AI-based upscaling technology in 75 games that are supporting the technology.

For games that aren’t yet supported, the new driver enables gamers to force-enable the new fourth-generation Deep Learning Super Sampling technology.

The headline Multi Frame Generation feature from DLSS 4 is reserved for the new 50-Series chips – enabling up to 4K @ 120fps fully ray-traced gaming for the first time. But those with 40-Series chips and lower will still receive plenty of benefits.

Those benefits include enhanced DLSS Frame Generation, DLSS Ray Reconstruction, DLSS Super Resolution (Beta) and Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing Beta).

A little farther down the trough with the RTX 30 and RTX 20 collections are limited to enhanced DLSS Ray Reconstruction, DLSS Super Resolution (Beta) and Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing Beta).

DLSS 4 benefits on RTX

The 75 games can be seen in the graphic below, while Alan Wake 2, Cyberpunk 2077 and Hogwarts Legacy have all added support for DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation today. Even though official support is better, the override opens the floodgates.

“In games and apps that have yet to update to DLSS 4 or add native support for DLSS Multi Frame Generation, NVIDIA app users can activate DLSS 4 overrides to enhance image quality on all GeForce RTX GPUs, unlock DLSS Multi Frame Generation for GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs, and more,” the company writes in a blog post today.

Enabling DLSS 4 within the NVIDIA app, users can press the “Refresh” button, located within the 3 dot option next to the games list.

If you have picked up one of those new-generation chips, you can force-enable Multi Frame Generation within unsupported games by doing the following, per Nvidia.

  • Ensure DLSS Frame Generation is activated in the program, and then exit to the desktop
  • Select “DLSS Override – Frame Generation” in NVIDIA app
  • Pick 3X if you’re targeting up to 180 FPS, and 4X for 240 FPS or more
  • Reopen the program and enjoy even faster performance!
games supporting DLSS 4
Enough for loyal customers to feel satisfied

While the biggest advances are saved for the newest graphics chips, there’s enough here from Nvidia to ensure gamers who’ve paid big money for top GPUs in the recent past don’t feel left behind.

Chris Smith

By Chris Smith

