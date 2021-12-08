Nvidia CES 2022: What to expect

Nvidia has confirmed that it will be hosting its CES 2022 event on January 4th next year, with the company gearing up to make several big announcements.

But what exactly will be revealed and how can you watch the presentation live? We’ve rounded up all of the information right here, so keep reading on for all of the details.

The Nvidia CES 2022 keynote will take place on 4th January at 6pm UK time (10:00 PST).

Nvidia has confirmed you can watch the CES 2022 keynote on its official website, while the company usually posts the presentation to YouTube too. We’ll be covering the announcements live, so be sure to keep an eye on Trusted Reviews on the day.

Expected announcements

Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti desktop graphics card

The first is a biggy, as Nvidia is rumoured to be launching a new desktop graphics card with even beefier specs than the current crop. That’s right, a Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti could be on its way.

As reported by VideoCardz, the RTX 3090 Ti could feature 21Gbps GDDR6X memory from Micron, which is a step up on the 19.5Gbps memory of the RTX 3090.

The Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti is also tipped to feature 10,752 CUDA cores. However, the boosted specs also mean the new card could be even more power hungry, with a rumoured 450W power consumption, which is a jump up from the RTX 3080’s 350W.

So what kind of performance upgrade can we expect? It’s hard to say right now, but we’re sure Nvidia will be providing all the details during its expected CES announcement.

Refreshed 30-Series desktop graphics cards

If you’ve been unable to buy a 30-Series graphics card so far, you may be excited by the news that Nvidia could be refreshing the RTX 3080, RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3060 desktop graphics cards.

Nvidia will supposedly boost the RTX 3080 video memory up from 10GB up to 12GB, while the RTX 3070 Ti will see an increase from 8GB to 16GB. And lastly, the Nvidia RTX 3060 could be upgraded from 8GB video memory up to 12GB.

Again, we don’t know what kind of performance upgrades these spec boosts will provide, or whether Nvidia will be aiming for a similar price as the originals, but we’re just hoping there’s plenty of supply to ease the ongoing shortage issues.

New RTX 3080 Ti GPU for laptops

Nvidia is also rumoured to be launching a new RTX 3080 Ti mobile GPU, raising the performance ceiling for the best gaming laptops.

Reports indicate the RTX 3080 Ti GPU for laptops could feature 16GB of GDDR6 memory. There’s unfortunately no further details on the GPU, but expect it to offer the best gaming performance yet for a portable, especially if paired with the rumoured Intel Alder Lake mobile CPU.

Reports also indicate an RTX 3070 Ti mobile GPU could also be announced at the Nvidia CES 2022 event. Either way, it looks like there will be a big focus on gaming laptops in January, not only with Nvidia, but AMD and Intel too.

That’s it for all of the Nvidia CES 2022 rumours. We’ll be covering all the major CES news announcements live from Las Vegas, so be sure to keep an eye on Trusted Reviews in January to keep up to date.