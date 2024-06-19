Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Nvidia becomes world’s most valuable company

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Nvidia is now the most valuable company in the world, having overtaken Microsoft to grab the number one spot.

Back in February we reported that Nvidia had become worth more than Alphabet (aka Google) and Amazon. Then, earlier this month, the GPU maker leapfrogged Apple into the number two spot

Now Nvidia has hopped over the final hurdle, surpassing Microsoft to become the most valuable company in the world.

At the close of trading on Tuesday, Nvidia’s stock had risen 3.5% to $136, pushing its value to $3.34 trillion. That places it beyond Microsoft’s $3.32 trillion and Apple’s $3.29 trillion, while Google languishes on $2.17 trillion.

Fire TV Omni 4K is 31% off right now

Fire TV Omni 4K is 31% off right now

The Amazon Omni series of 4K televisions get you a lot for a little. Now you can get this smart QLED set for £519.99

  • Amazon
  • Was £749.99
  • Now £519.99
View Deal

It’s been a meteoric rise for the American GPU company, and one that has come off the back of the explosion in AI. Nvidia has all but cornered the market for chips that power large language models (LLMs), with the Nvidia H100 chip running OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Meta and indeed Microsoft itself also use the company’s accelerators.

As a result, supplies of Nvidia’s H100 chip have been limited, forcing up prices and sending Nvidia’s value through the roof. The company announced the new B200 back in March, which its claims provided a seven-fold increase over the H100 in a GPT-3 LLM benchmark.

With rivals investing in their own AI processors, Nvidia’s privileged position might not last forever, but for now it’s sitting firmly on top of the tech world.

You might like…

Vision Pro 2 halted, Apple launching cheaper headset in late 2025 – report

Vision Pro 2 halted, Apple launching cheaper headset in late 2025 – report

Chris Smith 14 hours ago
Nintendo Direct delivers epic swan song for the legendary Switch

Nintendo Direct delivers epic swan song for the legendary Switch

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
How to watch Portugal vs Czechia Euro 2024 live stream and channel guide

How to watch Portugal vs Czechia Euro 2024 live stream and channel guide

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
Edifier D32 portable Bluetooth speaker with Hi-Res audio announced

Edifier D32 portable Bluetooth speaker with Hi-Res audio announced

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
Apple ditches Pay Later loan scheme

Apple ditches Pay Later loan scheme

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
Google gives YouTube commenters fact checking power – what could go wrong?

Google gives YouTube commenters fact checking power – what could go wrong?

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words