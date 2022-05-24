 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Nvidia adds DLSS support to Hitman 3, F1 22 and more

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Nvidia DLSS has 12 new games joining its ever-growing library, and is adding ray tracing capabilities to Hitman 3.

During the Nvidia Computex 2022 keynote, Nvidia showed off all the latest games that will be getting DLSS support.

For anyone out of the loop, Nvidia DLSS is an acronym for Deep Learning Super Sampling. It is an Nvidia RTX feature that utilises artificial intelligence to boost a game’s frame-rate performance higher via upscaling smarts. This means that games rendered at 1440p should look like they’re running in 4K, but without the typical performance loss you’d expect.

Nvidia also mentioned that it has added ray-traced opaque reflections and ray-traced shadows to Hitman 3, which should create an immersive and improved experience for players.

This comes alongside the DLSS boost, which doubles the frame rate in Hitman 3 at 4K. You can check out the reveal trailer for the new DLSS features in Hitman 3 just below, which shows off the performance improvements. GeForce gamers will be able to get the GeForce Game Ready Driver for Hitman 3 at 6pm on May 24 via the GeForce Experience app.

Alongside Hitman 3, F1 22 will also be getting DLSS and ray-traced opaque reflections, ray-traced transparent reflections, ray-traced ambient occlusion, and ray-traced shadows on July 1 this year.

Multiple other games will also be added to the DLSS library. You can check out the other 10 games that will be added just below:

  • Deep Rock Galatic
  • Loopmancer
  • Warstride Challenges
  • LEAP
  • Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong
  • Raji: An Ancient Epic
  • Turbo Sloths
  • Propnight
  • Hydroneer
  • Ghost

Nvidia unfortunately did not reveal any new GeForce graphics cards during the Computex 2022 keynote, but rumours suggest we could see the Nvidia RTX 4000-Series GPUs (comprised of the RTX 4090, RTX 4080 and RTX 4070) in the coming months.

You might like…

Realme Pad X could be a new high-end Android tablet contender

Realme Pad X could be a new high-end Android tablet contender

Jon Mundy 38 mins ago
New Asus gaming monitor has a blazing fast 500Hz refresh rate

New Asus gaming monitor has a blazing fast 500Hz refresh rate

Ryan Jones 1 hour ago
Google Maps Street View gains new camera and historical mobile images

Google Maps Street View gains new camera and historical mobile images

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
Apple AirPods Pro 2 tipped to launch this year with Lightning not USB-C

Apple AirPods Pro 2 tipped to launch this year with Lightning not USB-C

Jon Mundy 3 hours ago
Moto teases 200-megapixel camera phone and flagship foldable

Moto teases 200-megapixel camera phone and flagship foldable

Chris Smith 14 hours ago
Could huge selfie camera upgrade mean an iPhone 14 price hike?

Could huge selfie camera upgrade mean an iPhone 14 price hike?

Chris Smith 14 hours ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.