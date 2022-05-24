Nvidia adds DLSS support to Hitman 3, F1 22 and more

Nvidia DLSS has 12 new games joining its ever-growing library, and is adding ray tracing capabilities to Hitman 3.

During the Nvidia Computex 2022 keynote, Nvidia showed off all the latest games that will be getting DLSS support.

For anyone out of the loop, Nvidia DLSS is an acronym for Deep Learning Super Sampling. It is an Nvidia RTX feature that utilises artificial intelligence to boost a game’s frame-rate performance higher via upscaling smarts. This means that games rendered at 1440p should look like they’re running in 4K, but without the typical performance loss you’d expect.

Nvidia also mentioned that it has added ray-traced opaque reflections and ray-traced shadows to Hitman 3, which should create an immersive and improved experience for players.

This comes alongside the DLSS boost, which doubles the frame rate in Hitman 3 at 4K. You can check out the reveal trailer for the new DLSS features in Hitman 3 just below, which shows off the performance improvements. GeForce gamers will be able to get the GeForce Game Ready Driver for Hitman 3 at 6pm on May 24 via the GeForce Experience app.

Alongside Hitman 3, F1 22 will also be getting DLSS and ray-traced opaque reflections, ray-traced transparent reflections, ray-traced ambient occlusion, and ray-traced shadows on July 1 this year.

Multiple other games will also be added to the DLSS library. You can check out the other 10 games that will be added just below:

Deep Rock Galatic

Loopmancer

Warstride Challenges

LEAP

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong

Raji: An Ancient Epic

Turbo Sloths

Propnight

Hydroneer

Ghost

Nvidia unfortunately did not reveal any new GeForce graphics cards during the Computex 2022 keynote, but rumours suggest we could see the Nvidia RTX 4000-Series GPUs (comprised of the RTX 4090, RTX 4080 and RTX 4070) in the coming months.