Nvidia announces new Super 2080, 2070 and 2060 graphics cards

Nvidia has announced a new line of graphics cards – the 2080 Super, 2070 Super, and the 2060 Super, all of which promise significant improvements over high-end 10 Series cards.

Yes folks, you read that right – Nvidia’s gone and announced another lot of GPUs, news which will no doubt frustrate anyone who has shelled out for an RTX 2080 or RTX 2070 already, but music to the ears of anyone who has yet to throw down, and might have been eyeing up one of the new AMD Navi GPUs instead.

Details on the new Super range from Nvidia are thin on the ground right now – here’s what we know so far:

Nvidia 2080 Super, 2070 Super, and 2060 Super specifications

The new Super line-up, which was teased back in May, comprises three new GPUs. Little else is known about the line-up yet in terms of clock speeds and CUDA cores, but here’s what’s confirmed so far:

2080 Super: Faster than Titan XP, 89 Tensor TFLOPS

2070 Super: Faster than GTX 1080 Ti, 73 Tensor TFLOPS

2060 Super: Faster than GTX 1080, 57 Tensor TFLOPS

Nvidia 2080 Super, 2070 Super, and 2060 Super prices

Prices for the 2080 Super, 2070 Super, and 2060 Super are still TBA, but expect them to cost a little more than the current RTX 2080, RTX 2070, and RTX 2060, which at the time of writing are going for around £700, £475, and £320 respectively.

Nvidia 2080 Super, 2070 Super, and 2060 Super release date

The new Nvidia 20 Series Super range is due to go on sale July 16 worldwide.

