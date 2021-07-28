Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

NuraTrue wireless earbuds with personalised sound revealed

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Nura are an audio brand known for bringing their expertise in sound personalisation to their products, and they’ve the latest beneficiary of their skills in the NuraTrue wireless earbud.

The NuraTrue (£199 / $199 / €229 / AU$299) feature the company’s patented technology, using highly sensitive microphones to listen out for otoacoustic emissions (that is sounds that originate from the cochlear in the inner ear) that contain information about a user’s hearing.

The NuraTrue’s self-learning engine takes that information to create a unique hearing profile, which in Nura’s words provides depth, detail and clarity “like no other device can”. There’s also a choice of choosing the preferred level of bass to tailor low frequencies to your tastes.

NuraTrue wireless earbuds

The NuraTrue feature active noise cancellation technology to block external sounds, while the Social Mode allows for external sounds to filter through if you want more awareness of your surroundings. The built-in microphones also aim to offer crystal clear call quality.

The true wireless feature touch capacitive buttons over physical controls, and in terms of fit there are four ear-tip options, two wing attachments and two foam tips, which should grant them an aspect of versatility in terms of using them for exercise. They look a bit big in size, aping the look of Microsoft’s Surface Earbuds presumably to improve the earbuds’ noise isolation and keep outside sounds at bay before the Hybrid ANC technology kicks in.

Water resistance is IPX4, which shields them from sweat and water (but don’t dunk them in water as they’re not waterproof). Battery life is six hours+ from each earbud and 24 overall, which puts them among the likes of the AirPods Pro and Sony WF-1000XM4. There’s no mention in the press release of any wireless charging support.

NuraTrue with charging case

Connectivity amounts to Bluetooth 5.1, with the Bluetooth QuickSwitch feature allowing users to hop between other devices with ease. Codec support includes SBC, AAC and aptX, the latter serving up higher quality playback (at least with Android smartphones).

The NuraTrue are priced at £199 / $199 / €229 / AU$299 and available in one colour – black. You can read our thoughts on the true wireless in our review.

And expect the Nura family of products to expand, as Nura has teased a new product coming in “the very near future”.

