Nuki Smart Lock 2.0 promises to turn dumb UK locks into smart ones

Most smart locks that we’ve reviewed, such as the Yale Conexis L1, require a complete replacement of the existing lock. Not so with the Nuki Smart Lock 2.0, which is designed to fit over an existing lock.

The new version has been designed with UK oval-cylinder locks in mind. Rather than replacing the locking mechanism with a new one, the Nuki Smart Lock 2.0 works with your existing lock.

Fitting over the internal lock, you simply insert an existing key and then let the Nuki Smart Lock use its integrated motor to turn this to both lock and unlock your door.

Provided you have a door that can be unlocked when there’s a key inserted into the internal lock, the Nuki Smart Lock lets you use your existing key from outside as an override.

In terms of installation and simplicity, this should make the Nuki Smart Lock a lot easier to deal with. And, if you decide that you don’t like it, going back to your standard lock will be a lot easier.

Control of the lock is via your smartphone, with the lock able to recognise your handset as you approach. However, Nuki also sells remote keyfobs and a wireless keypad to provide an alternative locking mechanism.

With the optional Nuki Bridge, you can control access to your home remotely, say letting in a handyman or builder while you’re way. The bridge plugs into a standard power socket, but the lock is powered by 4x AA batteries.

The Nuki Smart Lock 2.0 is compatible with most Euro Profile Double Cylinder locks, but it won’t work with mortice locks nor rim locks. We’ll have a full review soon.