Nubia’s RedMagic 6S Pro has a transparent back to show off its RGB fan

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

Nubia has unveiled the RedMagic 6S Pro. The phone marks the latest update to Nubia’s flagship gaming phone range with a high-end Snapdragon chipset and a new transparent design. 

The transparent back – which debuted on the RedMagic 5G last year – shows off the phone’s tiny RGB turbo fan. According to Nubia, the fan offers a 30% increase in air volume and a 35% increase in air pressure, while the metal top cover reduces the noise of the fan by 40%. 

All of the above helps to prevent the phone from overheating during high performance gaming, while the phone’s cooling system also incorporates aerospace-grade phase change materials to reduce the amount of heat felt by the user while gaming. 

The customisable dual shoulder triggers have been upgraded with a 450Hz touch sampling rate and a 8.3ms response time. The rear of the phone also features a new mappable “M key” touchpad, giving you more controls and a more console-like gaming experience. 

Nubia RedMagic 6S Pro

The RedMagic 6S Pro features a 6.8-inch FHD+ display with a speedy adaptive 165Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and gaming with no stuttering, as well as an improved 720Hz touch sampling rate allowing for a response time below 8ms. 

The screen is quoted as supporting 8-bit colour and 100% DCI-P3, has a peak brightness of 700 nits and is certified by SGS for low blue light performance and low motion blur performance to limit the strain on your eyes during long gaming sessions. 

The 6S Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G chipset with the Qualcomm Adreno 660 GPU. It also includes a large 5050mAh battery with support for up to 66W fast charging. 

There’s a triple camera on the back, consisting of 64-megapixel, 8-megapixel and 2-megapixels sensors, along with an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front. 

The phone runs Nubia’s own RedMagic OS 4.0 operating system which is based on Android 11. 

The RedMagic 6S Pro is available in Cyborg (or black) with 12/128GB for £519/$599/€599 or with 16/256GB for £609/$699/€699. You can also pick up the phone in Ghost (that’s transparent) with 16/256GB for £609/$729/€729. 

The phone will be available to order from Nubia’s website from September 27.

