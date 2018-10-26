ZTE sub-brand Nubia has dropped the biggest teaser for its forthcoming Red Magic 2 gaming phone yet, revealing a couple of the device’s key specs and hinting at its release date.

The following poster was first spotted by Android blog Playfuldroid! on Chinese social network Weibo, seemingly revealing that the follow-up to the Red Magic gaming phone – which was launched back in April – will feature an upgraded Snapdragon 845 SoC alongside 10GB of RAM. This makes perfect sense as an update, given its predecessor packed the 835 and 8GB of RAM.

Also apparently outed by the teaser is the fact that the Red Magic 2 will feature a hybrid cooling system that fuses both liquid and air cooling, ‘3D surround sound’ (presumably by way of stereo speakers) and something called ‘4D touch’.

While the image simply says the phone is “coming soon”, the new Red Magic phone could be just around the corner, as Nubia is holding a launch event for the Nubia X on October 31. Plus, the original Red Magic has been price slashed by some 200 Chinese yuan, or just over £20.

The Red Magic 2 will join an increasingly crowded gaming phone market, headlined by the Razer Phone 2 and also featuring the likes of the Xiaomi Black Shark 2.

