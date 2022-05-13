Nreal Air Glasses to launch exclusively with EE in the UK

The Nreal AR glasses are claimed to offer “a big screen experience on the move”, and will be exclusively available to buy from EE in the UK.

If you want to experience augmented reality, you could soon have a chance to do so on 20th May this year, with the release of the new Nreal Air AR glasses exclusively on EE in the UK.

They might just look similar to a standard pair of sunglasses, and weigh only 79 grammes, but these AR specs can offer a “a 201-inch expanded Full HD virtual display at 6 metres”, along with on-board audio, meaning that you could stream movies or TV shows, in a whole new way while you’re on the move. What’s more, when you connect a Bluetooth controller, you can even use the glasses as a platform for mobile gaming too.

Nreal Air glasses

There are two different modes that you can use with the glasses. Air Casting simply mirrors your phone screen, so that you can look at your device’s display on a 120-inch HD virtual display. Then, in the Mixed Reality Space, you can “have a taste of innovative AR technologies” using virtual screens as large as 201-inches in a virtual space in front of you. One such example is of stationary cycling exercises, and EE notes that there is “an expanding array of AR apps” that you could use it with in the future.

Speaking on the announcement, Alistair Wilson, Director of Devices and Partnerships at EE, said: “We’re working with the best content providers and the most innovative technology companies in the world to create entirely new experiences for our customers. Nreal are at the forefront of AR, and we’re delighted to be the exclusive UK partner for the launch of their new Nreal Air AR glasses. When combined with the power of 5G, it really does open up new possibilities for seamless streaming and access to new types of content on the move – these are really exciting times for mobile.”

Peng Jin, the co-founder of Nreal, said: “We’re delighted to enter the UK market in partnership with EE and we look forward to building up the AR ecosystem together. At Nreal, we’re passionate about bringing AR into consumers’ everyday lives, which will start a revolutionary transformation just as the internet once did. AR will transcend the current mobile experience, especially when it comes to watching videos, exercising, and playing PC and cloud video games. As we continue to enrich the AR ecosystem with each update and upgrade, consumers will enjoy more mind-blowing digital innovations and experiences blended into everyday life.”

The glasses will be available to purchase to all new and existing EE customers for the price of £399.99, and some stores will feature demo samples so that you view the product before buying. Eligible existing pay monthly customers will also be able to spread the cost of the glasses over 11 months, for £35 per month and a £10 up front charge.