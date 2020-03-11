Life Fitness and Samsung teamed up today, announcing that Samsung Galaxy Watch devices are now compatible with a whole range of high-end fitness and cardio equipment from Life Fitness.

When using a Galaxy smartwatch, users can simply tap the watch on the console of a compatible Life Fitness treadmill, bike or other applicable machine, and their watch will begin sending real-time heart rate data to the machine. This allows users to more accurately track their progress and fitness.

Historically, wearables have always been more useful in terms of monitoring performance when running outdoors, without a treadmill or similar. This feature will give Samsung Galaxy Watch users the ability to keep monitoring their vital statistics while training indoors.

Related: Best fitness tracker 2020 – The 5 best activity bands you can buy today

A wide range of equipment is covered by the new compatibility update. Treadmills, upright and recumbent exercise bikes, Arc Trainers, PowerMill climbers and elliptical cross-trainers are all included.

Anthony Radek, from Life Fitness, said: “Wearable technology, including fitness trackers and smart watches, continues to be a top trend among exercisers around the world. By partnering with Samsung, we are providing better results to exercisers by integrating their workouts with the technology they use every day to help them reach their fitness goals.

“To further enhance our connected fitness offerings, Life Fitness continues to invest in meaningful digital partnerships that create new and personalized experiences for our customers and exercisers on our truly open API platform.”

Related: Reviewed: Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is surprisingly brilliant

Dr. Kevin Shim, Corporate Vice President and Head of Samsung Health Strategy said: “At Samsung we are committed to bringing innovative experiences to our customers. With the integration of our Galaxy Watch devices with Life Fitness’ connected equipment, millions of exercisers around the world will now be able to work towards their fitness goals in a more efficient and effective manner through Samsung Health. We are very proud of this first collaboration with Life Fitness, and we are continuing to work together to bring more innovations to fitness enthusiasts around the world.”

This further adds to the already impressive roster of features on Samsung Galaxy smart watches. When we reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 we were really very impressed, as our reviewer explained:

“If you have an Android phone and want the best smartwatch going, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is it. Great design, acceptable battery life, solid fitness features and outstanding performance make it the best all-round wearable that Samsung has made – and that makes it better than any Wear OS watch currently available.”

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…