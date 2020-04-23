Now you can add CarPlay and Android Auto to a classic Porsche 911

One of the drawbacks of driving a classic car – and let’s face it, there aren’t many – is the lack of access to modern technology.

For example, you’re unlikely to find USB charging ports, advanced navigation systems or keyless entry in a priceless antique vehicle. However, for long suffering drivers of classic Porche cars, help is finally at hand through new CarPlay enabled head-units that’ll slot nicely into the space where the radio/tape deck currently sits.

The two Porsche Classic Communication Management (PCCM) after-market units fit into the aesthetic of the car, with traditional rotary knobs and buttons, while there’s also a 3.5-inch or 7-inch touchscreen and the ability to plug in your iPhone (via PistonHead).

Once installed, Porsche drivers will be able to access all of the key CarPlay features like Maps, Music, Messages, Phone, Siri and a number of third-party options. The report also says there’s compatibility with Android Auto too, which is great news for Porsche drivers rocking Android smartphones.

Following turn-by-turn directions on a 3.5-inch display on the single DIN model, which is compatible with the majority of classic cars from the 1960s into the 1990s, might be a little difficult, but the voice coaching will go a long way to negating that.

The double DIN model does offer a 7-inch touchscreen display and is compatible with cars like the 996, 911 and 986 Boxster vehicles.

As well as CarPlay and Android Auto, the head units ask Bluetooth and DAB+ support, the opportunity to connect a device via aux as well as an SD card slot. The presence of the USB port does mean that we’re not getting wireless CarPlay with this model.

As you’d expect the PCCM models will be rather pricey. The 1-DIN unit costs 1,440 Euros (around £1,257) and the 2-DIN model is 1,606 euros (about £1,402). Those are about a tenth of what some of these classic cars are worth at the lower end, so get saving.

