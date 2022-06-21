 large image

Now Xbox wireless controllers are proving hard to come by

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

For the longest time it was Xbox Series S and especially Series X consoles that were hard to come by, but now it’s the wireless controllers.

Microsoft has admitted there’s currently a shortage of the essential accessories in the UK due to “supply disruptions” according to multiple reports.

In a statement to VGC, Microsoft said it working with partners to rectify the shortcomings that have left major retailers like GAME, Argos and Curry’s all out of stock, with third-party prices on Amazon skyrocketing. At the time of writing Amazon UK does have stocks once again, so maybe the situation isn’t as dire as thought?

“We know it may be hard finding Xbox Wireless Controllers right now due to supply disruptions,” a Microsoft spokesperson told us. “We’re working as fast as possible with our manufacturing and retail partners to improve this. Please check with your local retailer for availability.”

While the situation in the US appears to be fine – the wireless controller is easily available on Amazon, for instance – ResetEra forum posters suggest there are issues with obtaining the peripherals in other European countries.

Meanwhile, Microsoft is still taking orders for the Xbox Design Lab controllers, which enable users to customise their own paint job. It’s not clear whether those controllers have been allocated to that program rather and not transferable to ease stocks.

Gamers finally able to acquire a console from the retailers may now have to wait a while to acquire a second controller so they can play with friends and family as the standard edition bundles only ship with one controller.

There is of course a number of third-party solutions out there and indeed the Xbox Elite controllers if you’re in a pinch, but hopefully these supply issues will be resolved sooner than the console hardware issue.

