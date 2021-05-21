A number of NOW subscribers have reached out to the video streaming service after discovering the NOW app isn’t working on the new Apple TV 4K.

According to 9to5Mac, who first spotted the issue, the NOW app – formerly NOW TV – is preventing users from logging in to watch content on their new Apple TV 4K box. Instead it offers an error message that’s caused users to flock to social media for answers.

“We are aware of an issue impacting NOW availability on the second-generation Apple TV 4K devices”, wrote NOW’s help team in response to several customers who reported the issue on Twitter.

“A fix has been prioritised and our teams are working hard to resolve this. We’re sorry for the inconvenience caused”

It isn’t clear what caused the issue, but 9to5Mac noted it could be down to a server-side piracy check where the app doesn’t yet recognise the Apple TV 4K’s model identifier.

The new Apple TV 4K only shipped to customers today (May 21st), so hopefully it won’t be long before NOW issues a fix.

NOW made headlines back in March when it dropped “TV” from its old moniker, rebranding to the simple (and somewhat confusing) “NOW”.

The streaming service – known for hosting a variety of Sky content including Sky Sports, Sky Atlantic and Sky Cinema – also renamed its Entertainment, Cinema, Sports, Kids and hayu “passes” to “memberships”

