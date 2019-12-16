Get half-price Sky Sports in this insane Now TV Christmas deal

The Christmas season is for spending quality time with friends and family, but there’s no harm in having the football and darts on in the background is there?

That’s why we’re glad to see Sky offering a sweet half price deal on a Sky Sports Month Pass via its digital-only Now TV streaming platform.

If you sign up today you can get an entire month of access to all Sky Sports channels for just £16.99, which is 50% off the usual price of £33.99.

Sign up right now (at 7:01pm UK time on December 16), you’ll get Monday Night Football and the World Darts Championship tonight and throughout the Christmas season (festive break notwithstanding).

There’s Carabao Cup football on Tuesday and Wednesday (as well as more darts), as well as ongoing action from the NBA and NFL from the United States, rugby, golf, cricket and 24 access to Sky Sports News.

Unfortunately, the offer only appears to be open to viewers without an active Sky Sports pass via the Now TV platform, but that doesn’t mean you’ll have to miss put on the deals completely.

Now TV is offering a full 12 months of access to Sky Cinema and Sky Entertainment for less than half price. For a limited time you can get those channels and access to the on-demand library of movies and box sets for £114.99 a month, instead of £251.76.

If you don’t want to commit to a full year, you can get the same package for three months for just £36.99. That’s a saving of more than 40% compared to the usual price of £62.99.

The latter option might be great if you want to enjoy all of the Christmas films and make it through the remainder of the winter months with series binge after series binge.

Remember, once your offer runs out you’ll revert to the standard pricing, so if you’re only seeking a short-term fling with Now TV remember to cancel by the due date. When you do, it’s likely the company will offer you a sweetener to stay on for a little while.

Of course, you won’t be able to see ALL of the Christmas football with this Now TV bundle, given Amazon has the rights to a bunch of festive games, and there’s BT Sport to consider too. It’s not cheap to be a Premier League fan, but this deal takes the edge of a little bit at an expensive time of year.

