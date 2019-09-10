Get double the watching time across selected Now TV passes by enjoying two months of streaming for the price of one.

Buy now: 2 Months for the Price of 1 on Now TV Passes

Ready to settle in for the long haul and binge your way through a whole catalogue of superb film and TV shows? Luckily for you, Now TV is offering a great deal across its Cinema and Entertainment passes, giving you two months of streaming for the price of one month.

Whilst a Now TV Entertainment pass would usually set you back £15.98 for two months, you can pay just £7.99 in this 2 for 1 offer. Likewise, for its Cinema pass, get two months for £11.99 (down from £23.98). Don’t be caught out — once you come to the end of your two months, you’ll automatically be charged the standard monthly rate unless you cancel.

If you like to wade you through hours and hours of box sets, the Entertainment pass will almost certainly be for you, offering a huge backlog of iconic TV, as well as some of the latest releases getting all the buzz.

With over 300 box sets (not too shabby if you ask me), watch TV from the likes of Sky One, Sky Atlantic, Gold, MTV, Fox and many more excellent satellite channels. Watch anything from Only Fools and Horses, American Dad, Geordie Shore, or Big Little Lies. There really is a variety to choose from, meaning there’s more than likely something there to suit your tastes and everyone else in your household.

Films more your speed, or hosting movie night this time around? The Now TV Cinema pass gives you access to Sky’s plethora of movies, from award winning flicks to cult classics. Get the latest releases and enjoy a new film added everyday, as well as timeless classics that will fill you with nostalgia.

With 2 for 1 across Now TV’s Entertainment and Cinema passes, really it would be rude not to. Enjoy two months of streaming bliss for the price of one and get a front row seat to some exceptionally produced film and TV. All we have left to say is go forth and watch.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…