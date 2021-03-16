NOW TV refreshed and rebranded to NOW

NOW TV has rebranded to NOW, with the refresh sporting a new look and feel for the streaming platform.

NOW TV has a new identity and name to go with it. It’s now know as, well, NOW. The rebranding also comes with a new green colour that makes use of a graphic illumination on the ‘O’, reflecting the idea of it acting as a portal to showcase the breath of the platform’s entertainment options.

The change in appearance also comes with a change in tone, too. Passes are no longer a thing, instead they’re being referred to as a NOW Membership, which includes Entertainment, Cinema, Sports, Kids and hayu (the reality TV channel). Prices start at just £3.99.

NOW is part of the Sky family of subscription options, but the biggest difference is that it offers subscriptions contract-free, meaning you can cancel at any time you want.

Every NOW membership can be enhanced by the Boost option. That offers streaming across three devices simultaneously, as well as bringing full 1080p picture quality and Dolby Digital 5.1 sound for the added sum of £3/month. We must admit, we’re slightly disappointed HD wasn’t made as standard as 720p is extremely old news in what is becoming a 4K world with 8K on the horizon.

Still, you get the same entertainment options as before, with some of the best critically acclaimed series, latest movies (the Snyder Cut of Justice League will be on the platform) as well as both live and on-demand sports available to view on the platform.

Marina Storti, Managing Director at NOW, said: “NOW has always been the home of quality entertainment and our new brand evolution ensures that, even in a hectic world, no one misses out on the entertainment they love. By moving from NOW TV to NOW, we marry our world-class quality with brilliant simplicity. This immediacy creates a true destination and community for those who love and live for the best entertainment.”