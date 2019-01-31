NOW TV lets you download from the library to view offline in new update

NOW TV has been updated with the ability to download shows and movies for their iOS app, letting you get access to them offline. Android users, you don’t have long to wait.

The new functionality has been pushed to the App Store in the latest app update for NOW TV to the App Store. Just make sure you’ve got version 10.1.0 of the NOW TV app, and you’re good to go… providing you’ve got a Sky Cinema, Entertainment, Kids or Hayu Month Pass.

Previously, a few things on the kids pass were downloadable, but users of Sky’s other digital on demand service, Sky Go, can already take advantage of offline downloads, so it’s good to get some parity, especially considering the broad range of titles NOW TV offers.

Just remember, after a download, they’ll be viewable for 30 days, so don’t accidentally cut yourself off midway through a series of Mad Men or something.

Android users, Sky reckon an update letting you get your mitts on offline viewing is on the way this week, so you don’t have long to wait.

Rumours that NOW TV was getting offline downloads have been circling since Christmas, and most of the other streaming platforms have their own version of offline downloads, so NOW TV is just catching up with the offerings of its competitors.

Do you use Now TV? Looking forward to watching some of your favourites on an international flight? We’re on @Trustedreviews on Twitter if you want to tell us all about it.