NOW TV finally streams in 1080p, but it’ll cost you more

Sky has announced NOW TV Boost, an add on to the contract-free streaming platform, that will enhance the AV experience significantly.

For £3 on top of any NOW TV package, Boost also enables users to stream on three devices at a time, rather than just two. So how about all of those juicy audio and visual advancements you’ll get for that extra three quid?

Well, as our headline suggests, you”ll finally get to watch all of the Sky Sports channels as well as a selection of TV shows and films from the Entertainment and Cinema bundles at 1080p Full HD. That’s a big upgrade on the 720p streams we’ve been stuck with until now. That’s provided you have a minimum home broadband stream of 12Mbps, and a 1080p compatible set/set-top box.

You’ll also get smoother action. Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will now be available to stream at 50-frames-per-second. Unfortunately, that won’t be available if you’re watching on an LG television.

Furthermore, if you have a surround sound system you’ll now benefit from Dolby Digital 5.1, so it’ll appear as if those sweary footy fans are sat right behind you on a Sunday afternoon. Marvellous.

Boost can be purchased with any day, week or monthly NOW TV Sports package, although if you’re buying a day pass, you’ll have to fork over the same extra £3 as you would for a monthly Sky Sports Boost pass.

If you’re buying Sky Cinema or Entertainment passes then you’ll need to buy those first and then purchase the Boost separately.

NOW TV is also offering some pretty decent deals on package bundles as part of its Black Friday sales. With the Christmas movie season right around the corner, there’s never been a better time to save yourself a few quid on a Sky Cinema pass.

