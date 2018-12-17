Best Now TV Deals for Christmas 2018 – Up to 50% off your favourite movies

Best Now TV Deals: Stuck for something to watch this Christmas? Now TV should suffice with thousands of shows and movies to watch, now with up to 50% off.

For many of us – and I gladly include myself here – being able to indulge in Christmas movies is one of the best things about this holiday season. Even the biggest Grinch (or Scrooge if that makes more sense) can really get into the holiday spirit if shown the right Christmas movie, but it always helps to know that you saved a fair amount of money in the process.

This Christmas, there are plenty of deals to be had across the whole Now TV catalogue, meaning that there’s an offer to suit everyone’s tastes. To save you the effort of looking for said deals, we’ve brought them all here in one handy place so that you can focus on getting straight to the content you love.

Best current Now TV deal

In terms of sheer value for money, the best Now TV deal currently on offer is the incredible £126 discount on nine months of Sky Sports. Any sports fan knows that keeping up to the date with the latest scores can be a costly affair, but this deal will only have you paying £179 as opposed to an eye watering £305.

Best Now TV Sky Sports Deals Now TV – 9 Months of Sky Sports Your 9-month ticket to live Premier League football has been cut from £305 to £179.

Outside of the great discounts that are available right now, there are several other reasons why you’ll definitely want a Now TV subscription this Christmas. First and foremost, it’s the only streaming service in the UK that includes classics such as It’s a Wonderful Life, Scrooged and The Muppets Christmas Carol, just to name a few.

The second, and equally important reason, has something to do with a little film known as Avengers: Infinity War. You probably heard the news that Marvel’s gargantuan crossover was coming to Netflix, and while that’s partially true, it’s only the case for the US version of Netflix. The only place to stream Infinity War in the UK this Christmas will be, you guessed it, Now TV.

To see how you could save with a Now TV subscription, just take a gander below.

All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. Be sure to snap them up before they’re gone.

Now TV Entertainment Pass Deals

Whether you’re into The Walking Dead or Westworld, Now TV’s Entertainment Pass is essential for watching the latest TV shows anytime you please.

Now TV Cinema Pass Deals

Sick of waiting for films to turn up on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video? Now TV customers get to stream the latest movies earlier, with recent additions including Marvel’s Black Panther, and the Oscar-winning Phantom Thread.

Now TV Sky Sports Deals

Now TV is your fast track to not only live Premier League football, but also major F1, cricket and golf events. Your weekends might never be the same again.

Now TV Smart Stick Deals

If you’re without one of those fancy smart TV’s that come with Now TV built-in then fear not, there are plenty of deals to be found on Now TV smart sticks. These little gadgets give you instant access to all things Now TV, and they come with a two to three month subscription on the house.

