Best Now TV Deals: Read on for some massive discounts on sports, movies, and entertainment packages, as well as Now TV devices.
We all know about Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, but here in the UK there’s a third heavyweight media streaming service in Now TV.
This is Sky’s very own online streaming service, and it provides chord cutter’s a gateway to all of that juicy Sky content. It’s a three-pronged service: TV, movies, and sport, all of which are accessible without a lengthy contract or a costly satellite set-up.
Best current Now TV deal
Our favourite current Now TV deal gets you 9 months of Sky Sports – that’s the entire EPL season – for a fantastic price.
Best Now TV Sky Sports Deals
Now TV – 9 Months of Sky Sports
Your 9-month ticket to live Premier League football has been cut from £305 to £179.
There’s still a cost involved with Now TV, of course, and that can soon mount up if you’re investing in more than one of the three Now TV prongs.
We’ve rounded up the Now TV deals that are currently on the market. That might sound odd – you don’t really get deals on Netflix, after all. But Now TV is far more susceptible to the occasional deal than its illustrious rivals.
Alongside the core streaming provision, Now TV also provides a family of streaming devices through which you can access this content. With that in mind, we’ve laid out some of the best deals for the Now TV Smart Stick too.
All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. Be sure to snap them up before they’re gone.
Now TV Entertainment Pass Deals
Whether you’re into The Walking Dead or Westworld, Now TV’s Entertainment Pass is essential for watching the latest TV shows anytime you please.
Best Now TV Entertainment Pass Deals
Now TV – 2 Month Entertainment Pass
Two months of the hottest TV shows available right now for just £7.99 – that's a saving of 50% off the usual price.
Now TV – 4 Month Entertainment Pass
You can get four months of Now TV for the unbelievably low price of just £17.58 – that's about the cost of two cinema tickets.
Now TV – 6 Month Entertainment Pass
Get a whopping 50% off the 6-month subscription.
Now TV – 12 Month Entertainment Pass
Get a year of Now TV for better than half price.
Now TV Cinema Pass Deals
Sick of waiting for films to turn up on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video? Now TV customers get to stream the latest movies earlier, with recent additions including Marvel’s Black Panther, and the Oscar-winning Phantom Thread.
Best Now TV Cinema Pass Deals
Now TV – 2 Month Cinema Pass
Get 2 months of the latest blockbusters for just £9.99 – that's about the price of a cinema ticket.
Now TV – 4 Month Cinema Pass
If you're looking for a pass to last you into the New Year, this one's your best bet, now with 45% off.
Now TV – 6 Month Cinema Pass
The best deal out of all the cinema packages – saving you a whopping 50% off the price of a 6-month subscription.
Now TV – 12 Month Cinema Pass
A year of blockbusters for less than half price.
Now TV Sky Sports Deals
Now TV is your fast track to not only live Premier League football, but also major F1, cricket and golf events. Your weekends might never be the same again.
Best Now TV Sky Sports Deals
Now TV – 9 Months of Sky Sports
Now TV Smart Stick Deals
If you’re without one of those fancy smart TV’s that come with Now TV built-in then fear not, there are plenty of deals to be found on Now TV smart sticks. These little gadgets give you instant access to all things Now TV, and they come with a two to three month subscription on the house.
NOW TV Smart Stick with 2 Month Entertainment Pass
With plenty of TV shows to choose from, there's something for everyone in this fantastic NOW TV Smart Stick bundle.
NOW TV Smart Stick with 3 Month Sky Kids Pass
Keep the kids entertained with a collection of their favourite shows by picking up a NOW TV Smart Stick with a three month Sky Kids Pass.
NOW TV Smart Stick with 1 Month Sky Cinema Pass
Amazon has the competition beat right now on the cheapest price available for the NOW TV Smart Stick with a Sky Cinema pass.
