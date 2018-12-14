Best Now TV Deals: Read on for some massive discounts on sports, movies, and entertainment packages, as well as Now TV devices.

We all know about Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, but here in the UK there’s a third heavyweight media streaming service in Now TV.

This is Sky’s very own online streaming service, and it provides chord cutter’s a gateway to all of that juicy Sky content. It’s a three-pronged service: TV, movies, and sport, all of which are accessible without a lengthy contract or a costly satellite set-up.

Best current Now TV deal

Our favourite current Now TV deal gets you 9 months of Sky Sports – that’s the entire EPL season – for a fantastic price.

Best Now TV Sky Sports Deals Now TV – 9 Months of Sky Sports Your 9-month ticket to live Premier League football has been cut from £305 to £179.

There’s still a cost involved with Now TV, of course, and that can soon mount up if you’re investing in more than one of the three Now TV prongs.

We’ve rounded up the Now TV deals that are currently on the market. That might sound odd – you don’t really get deals on Netflix, after all. But Now TV is far more susceptible to the occasional deal than its illustrious rivals.

Alongside the core streaming provision, Now TV also provides a family of streaming devices through which you can access this content. With that in mind, we’ve laid out some of the best deals for the Now TV Smart Stick too.

All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. Be sure to snap them up before they’re gone.

Now TV Entertainment Pass Deals

Whether you’re into The Walking Dead or Westworld, Now TV’s Entertainment Pass is essential for watching the latest TV shows anytime you please.

Now TV Cinema Pass Deals

Sick of waiting for films to turn up on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video? Now TV customers get to stream the latest movies earlier, with recent additions including Marvel’s Black Panther, and the Oscar-winning Phantom Thread.

Now TV Sky Sports Deals

Now TV is your fast track to not only live Premier League football, but also major F1, cricket and golf events. Your weekends might never be the same again.

Best Now TV Sky Sports Deals Now TV – 9 Months of Sky Sports Your 9-month ticket to live Premier League football has been cut from £305 to £179.

Now TV Smart Stick Deals

If you’re without one of those fancy smart TV’s that come with Now TV built-in then fear not, there are plenty of deals to be found on Now TV smart sticks. These little gadgets give you instant access to all things Now TV, and they come with a two to three month subscription on the house.

More TrustedReviews deals