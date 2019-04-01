Now TV Deal: Two Weeks Left to Catch Up on Game of Thrones

Ahead of Game of Thrones’ final season, you can get a two-month Now TV pass for the price of one at just £7.99.

With season eight’s April 14th premiere date just around the corner, there’s never been a better time to pick up a cheeky two-month pass to Now TV. From this point onwards, a two-month membership will take you to the end of the final season, whilst also giving you ample time to catch up on previous episodes.

Unfortunately, the deal is only available to new Now TV customers; otherwise I’d be stacking them on my own membership for years to come. If you have yet to sign up for Now TV however and fancy binging one of the best TV shows of recent years, then what are you waiting for?

Even if you’re already a diehard Game of Thrones fan, there’s never a bad time to revisit the bloody history of Westeros. Moments like the battle at Hardhome and the Red Wedding deserve to be watched several times at the very least.

If the idea of a post-Game of Thrones world has you spooked, there are tons of other great shows to watch in Now TV’s back catalogue. With hundreds of shows to choose from, ranging from The Sopranos to The Handmaid’s Tale, there’s truly something for everyone.

For a longer access period to Now TV’s contents, we’ve got you covered. You can nab four months for the low price of just £17.58 – saving you a swift 45%. Alternatively, you can year’s subscription for just £45 – yes, you read that right.

With the clock ticking down until the final season of Game of Thrones, you’ll want to be quick if you’re serious about catching up on all the old episodes. Plus, from just £7.99, that’s a ridiculous amount of entertainment for less than the cost of a cinema ticket.

