Sky has launched a new stellar Sky Q Black Friday deal alongside a more affordable 1TB TV box, dropping the sign up price to its lowest in years.

The original main Sky Q box had a whopping 2TB of storage and came with an equally chunky up front “rental” fee from Sky. There was previously a 1TB option, but it didn’t support 4K, making it a hard sell considering the services’ hefty subscription fee.

The new box can still muster Ultra-HD and deliver a good Sky Q experience, but the reduced storage space will make it cheaper for people to adopt. It also packs an amazing list of features, including voice search and the ability to record six shows at once – yes, six.

If you are dying to record six shows at once though, you will have to be more ready to manage your storage space. The 1TB box can only store 500 hours of TV, rather than the 2TB box’s 1000 hours. 500 hours is still pretty impressive though and should cover all your needs, unless your binge watching habits really have gotten entirely out of hand.

The final upshot of the new box is that existing Sky customers will have a cheaper route to 4K programming.

On top of the price of the box there is, of course, the Sky TV subscription fee, but the current Black Friday offer has slashed the price of a ‘Sky Q experience’ subscription to just £6.50 extra a month on top of an existing £22 Sky subscription.

Even with the discount and cheaper box, Sky Q still is not the cheapest way to get your TV fix then, but we were hugely impressed with the service when we reviewed it. Sky Q is covers every base, from the Premier League, to cinema, to Netflix, all in stunning Ultra HD with Dolby Atmos.

