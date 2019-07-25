Amazon is taking one for the team with a massive price cut on both the Ultimate Ears Boom 2 Lite and Megaboom Lite.

Ultimate Ears and its range of bold, brash wireless Bluetooth speakers are a clear choice for the summer, able to see you through the festivals, beach trips and barbecues without so much as a scratch.

There’s no better time to pick one up with both the Lite versions of the Ultimate Ears Boom 2 and Megaboom now reduced with both RRPs slipping well below the £100 price tag. Down from £119, the Boom 2 Lite is now £60, whilst the Megaboom Lite sees a new price of £80 with this massive £89.99 price cut.

Though both the ‘lite’ version of their full-featured counterparts, it goes without saying both the Boom 2 Lite and Megaboom Lite still pack a punch, both with an impressive 360 sound that delivers both the clarity of the highs and those deeper bass levels. Both also come equipped with a 30-metre Bluetooth range, allowing you to stray as you seek your summer adventure and beyond.

Durable speakers that can take the rough with the tumble, these Ultimate Ears speakers are built from ‘uninhibited premium materials’, hold an IPX7 rating that means they can be submerged in water for up to 30 minutes, and come equipped with the same battery cell technologies as an electric car.

As the smaller version, the Ultimate Ears Boom 2 Lite will keep the party going for 15 hours, whilst the Ultimate Ears Megaboom Lite can truck on for nearly a whole day, boasting 20 hours of playback time.

Sitting at 6.4 x 18 cm and 8.4 x 22.6cm respectively, the Ultimate Ears speakers both come as shockproof devices, with easy to use controls, simply tapping the top to play, pause and skip. Able to pair with up to 150 different UE speakers via the PartyUp smartphone app, you can set the stage for an unforgettable party.

A great choice at an even more appealing price, with up to 53% off these Ultimate Ears speakers, high-end quality has have never been cheaper.

