Sony is inviting you to a VR adventure ahead of Jumanji: The Next Level

Sony has teamed up with attraction creation company, The Void, to make a Jumanji VR experience ahead of the release of Jumanji: The Next Level.

In a press release, Sony promised an “immersive, multi-sensory VR Experience,” which will be available at Void locations in the USA, Europe and Southeast Asia.

Void is currently working on new locations at present which will bring experiences like this one to the UK and Europe. Check the website for a full list of current and upcoming locations.

Jumanji’s story was a natural partner for virtual reality, as Jake Zim from Sony Pictures Entertainment pointed out: “As the characters in Jumanji are pulled into the game, we naturally had the idea to create a VR experience where fans can do the same.

“What’s more fun for moviegoers than to have the chance to live in VR as the characters they love? – and, like in the movie, players will have to work together as a team to win the game and save Jumanji.”

Related: PS4 Black Friday Deals

Related: Best VR Games

It’s a perfect pairing in some respects. The plots of the respective Jumanji films see players (a board game in the 1995 original, and a video game in the 2017 spin-off) sucked into the game they are playing. VR can go some way to simulating this in ways a traditional video game just couldn’t.

Curtis Hickman, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of The Void added: “Since first collaborating on Ghostbusters: Dimension, Sony Pictures Virtual Reality has continued to believe in our unique ability to bring stories to life in a fully immersive, social and dynamic way. Through close collaboration on this project, we have been able to develop a dimension that is more interactive and immersive than any Void experience has ever been before. Utilising new technology and more illusion design, Jumanji: Reverse the Curse is a true adventure that travellers will want to experience over and over again.”

The film is released December 13, with the attractions opening to visitors on November 27. Ticket availability will be announced at a later date.

Staff Writer George is currently studying MA Magazine Journalism at The University of Sheffield and has a degree in History from the University of Edinburgh. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student.…