Novatek’s support for Play-Fi advances DTS’ interest in TVs

After the announcement that DTS were partnering with Vestel to introduce DTS:X technology into the Turkish brand’s next gen TVs, DTS has announced that Novatek Microelectronics will support DTS Play-Fi in its SoC (System on Chip) solutions for TVs.

It continues the progress of DTS Play-Fi in the television arena, with TP Vision/Philips supporting the wireless sound system on their TVs in Europe.

What DTS Play-Fi does is connect a number of products and turn them into a multi-room sound system. It offers users the ability to daisy-chain any supported TVs, wireless speakers, AV receivers, soundbars, music streamers and smartphones, and turn them into one large streaming system that can work across multiple rooms.

And as DTS Play-Fi operates over Wi-Fi, no additional hardware is required to enable it. You can even mix and match products from different brands, and play music from a range of streaming apps, with the ability to listen to Hi-res audio, too.

Novatek is one of the world’s largest semiconductor chip suppliers for flat-screen TV displays, and integrating DTS Play-Fi on their latest Smart TV SoC solutions looks to not only bring DTS technology to a wider range of models by being supported at the ‘heart’ of the TV, but also allow for easier, more seamless connection between compatible Play-Fi products in the home.

On the announcement, Jimmy Su, VISG GM, Novatek said: “With the rise of multi-channel streaming content from major services, more people than ever can create a theatre-like experience in the comfort of their living room. Play-Fi lets consumers do it without the impediment of unsightly wires, cables or adapter boxes, while Play-Fi’s innovative use of Wi-Fi lets TV manufacturers avoid adding additional hardware costs to their design.”

“Novatek’s SoC solutions power many of the best brands and TVs in the market today,” said Dannie Lau, general manager, DTS Play-Fi. “Through Novatek’s support of DTS Play-Fi, manufacturers can now leverage these solutions to quickly bring TVs with powerful wireless audio capabilities to market.”