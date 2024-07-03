Nothing’s CMF Phone 1’s unique screw-in accessories revealed

Nothing sub-brand CMF is preparing to launch its first phone and teasers have revealed a novel way to attach accessories.

The CMF Phone 1 is being gradually revealed in recent days, and today we saw the purpose for the unique-looking screws within the removable rear casing.

Save £130 on the Sonos Beam Gen 2 Soundbar Get a certified refurbished Sonos Beam Gen 2 Soundbar for just £369 from the official Sonos outlet on eBay. Sonos outlet via eBay

RRP £499

Now £369 View Deal

From images published by the company today, it appears that accessories like kick-stands, or lanyards will be attachable to the bottom right corner of the rear casing.

The images also showcase the ability to screw in what looks like a battery pack to the case. This is something that has generally been handled magnetically or within a larger case encompassing the whole device, so this would be a unique option.

The company says: “CMF Phone 1 celebrates technical craftsmanship with its uniquely adaptable nature. Customisable. Functional. Yours.”

Some users have expressed frustration at today’s reveal as they’d hoped the removable backplate might give them easy access to the battery.

That may still be the case, but we’ll have to wait until the full reveal to hear more. It’s also not clear whether the accessories previewed today will be bundled in with the phone.

The company has already promised the device will have a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate with support for HDR10+, and clear visibility in sunlight thanks to the 2000 nits of peak brightness. There’ll also be 5,000mAh battery which can last for up to two days. Whatever processor is deployed will be backed by 16GB of RAM.

The full CMF Phone 1 reveal will take place on July 8 at 10:00am UK time.