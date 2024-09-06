Nothing’s boosted Phone (2a) Plus gets a surprise UK launch

Nothing has just announced its official UK and Ireland pricing and launch date for the highly-anticipated Phone (2a) Plus.

Although the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus was announced back in July, it was only available in the US, originally through a “beta program”. Fortunately, Nothing has now announced at IFA 2024 when UK and Ireland customers can get their hands on the Phone (2a) Plus.

The Nothing Phone (2a) Plus (12GB+256GB) can be pre-ordered from today, 6th September, and will officially launch on Tuesday 10th September.

The handset is available in the UK and Ireland, from Nothing’s official website and Amazon, at £399/€449 respectively. In Ireland, the Phone (2a) Plus will also be available at Harvey Norman.

Hailed by Nothing as its “latest and best smartphone”, the Phone (2a) Plus builds upon the Phone (2a) handset’s success while offering upgrades and improvements in terms of performance, camera and design.

Plenty of power

Thanks to the MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro 5G processor, Nothing promises the Phone (2a) Plus boasts an almost 10% faster CPU with 30% better gaming performance from its predecessor which launched earlier this year.

Nothing Phone (2a) Plus

In fact, when the Phone (2a) Plus was first announced back in July, it was hailed by Nothing as a “gamer’s dream”.

All three of the Phone (2a) Plus’ cameras have been upgraded to 50MP too, including its front facing lens which also supports video recording in up to 4K 30fps resolution. This is a considerable improvement from the Phone (2a)’s 32MP selfie camera.

The Phone (2a) Plus comes in a choice between two colour variants, Black and Grey, although the former is only available via Nothing’s official website. In true Nothing fashion, all variants retain the iconic Glyph interface.

