Nothing Reveals Something: Ear 1 buds will have ANC and cost £99

The Nothing Ear (1) earbuds will pack active noise cancelling (ANC) technology at the relatively low price of £99, the company has revealed.

Ahead of the launch event on July 27, the start-up established by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei says the Ear (1) will be akin to Apple’s AirPods Pro, minus the price-tag.

“Feature-wise, it’s similar to the AirPods Pro, but the AirPods Pro is $249,” Pei says in an interview with TechCrunch. Bold.

The founder says the online-focused sales strategy is enabling the company to keep the cost low. He says the transparent design is more costly than many would imagine, but Nothing is keeping the price tag akin to lower-end rivals.

He said: “It’s going to have leading features like noise cancellation and great build quality.

“Because we’re primarily going to be focused on online sales channels, we are going to be able to [make it] — I wouldn’t say ‘affordable,’ but quite a fair price to consumers. With the Ear (1), it’s a much more costly design to realise than a standard, non-transparent design. I think it’s going to be a good price at $99 USD, €99 Euros and £99.”

Nothing, which is yet to reveal its first actual produce is taking a leaf out of OnePlus’ book by drip feeding the information ahead of the launch event later this month.

We can probably expect more information in the two weeks plus still to go ahead of the event. So far Pei and his new company have done a good job building anticipation, but in a crowded field of true wireless buds, the Nothing Ear (1) buds place an uphill struggle to penetrate a highly competitive market.