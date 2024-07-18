Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Nothing puts CMF Phone 1 depth sensor to bed over perving fears

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Nothing will close-off independent access to the CMF Phone 1‘s depth sensing camera, after a user found it could be used to see through bedsheets.

The budget phone’s secondary camera isn’t accessible through the main camera app as it is only designed for sensing depth to aid portrait photography.

Save £30 on the Nothing Ear (a) earbuds

Save £30 on the Nothing Ear (a) earbuds

Nothing is offering a huge £30 discount on the Nothing Ear (a), bringing the price right down to £69.

  • Nothing
  • Save £30
  • Now £69
View Deal

However, one intereped user – the YouTuber Maxwell Lu – discovered that when using a third-party camera app in developer mode, he could access the sensor.

Rather than just showing a simple monochromatic image on screen, the user found was able to see through the thin plastic of a TV remote and, more concerningly, a bed sheet. Albeit, the user showed text on a surface through a bedsheet, rather than human flesh.

Naturally, that raised a few privacy fears, which were addressed over the weekend by Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis who said the loophole would be closed within a a week.

In a tweet, he wrote: “Unlike typical cameras, our depth sensor doesn’t have an infrared light filter, enhancing its light-capturing ability. By definition, this includes infrared light, which can sometimes reveal the internal structure of thin or semi-transparent objects, especially when it’s black acrylic material.

“While users can’t access the depth sensor output via the Nothing camera app, we understand that this could raise some concerns. As a result, we will restrict third-party apps from accessing the depth sensor output through a software update expected within a week.”

It’s not clear whether the software update has rolled out yet, but we’ll check in with our reviewer who might be able to independently verify.

Evangelidis reckons people have it out for Nothing too. Gizmodo noticed he’d said “people are trying to come as us from every angle” because “they aren’t comfortable with our success.”

You might like…

Nothing CMF Phone 1 vs Nothing Phone (2a): What’s the difference?

Nothing CMF Phone 1 vs Nothing Phone (2a): What’s the difference?

Hannah Davies 1 week ago
Nothing CMF Phone 1 vs Nothing Phone 2: What’s the difference?

Nothing CMF Phone 1 vs Nothing Phone 2: What’s the difference?

Lewis Painter 1 week ago
What is CMF by Nothing? Nothing’s new budget brand explained

What is CMF by Nothing? Nothing’s new budget brand explained

Gemma Ryles 10 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words