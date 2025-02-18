Nothing Phone (3a) cameras revealed in iPhone 16 face off

Nothing has detailed the camera array for its forthcoming Nothing Phone (3a) handset, which the company claims can rival the shooting performance of the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

The phone is due soon and the company showcasing the real world capabilities of the cameras, which include three 50-megapixel sensors and one 8-megapixel sensor overall.

The highlight appears to be the 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens, which promises 3x optical zoom, a 6x lossless optical zoom and 60x digital zoom capacity.

There’s a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultra wide snapper. The array is completed by the 50-megapixel selfie camera.

You can see Nothing’s London staffers put the camera through its paces next to the top iPhone in the video below. The results seem pretty comparable but obviously we’d have to get the phone in for testing to asses that.

Meanwhile, while the unreleased handset is blurred during the showcase video, Nothing did take to X to reveal what the camera module looks like and, well, it’s certainly unique.

Nothing plans to launch the handset at a hardware event on March 4 at 10am GMT. We’ll be covering all of the news.

We were big fans of the Nothing Phone (2a) when it launched last year. Our reviewer gave it a 4.5-star review from a possible five, praising the stylish design, smooth performance and strong battery life.

He concluded: “The Nothing Phone (2a) might have a flashy design, but its core appeal is how well balanced it is for the money. Build quality, performance, battery life, display and camera are all reassuringly solid, while Phone (2a)’s eye-catching UI and Glyph system offer an extra sprinkling of seasoning.”