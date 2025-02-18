Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Nothing Phone (3a) cameras revealed in iPhone 16 face off

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Nothing has detailed the camera array for its forthcoming Nothing Phone (3a) handset, which the company claims can rival the shooting performance of the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

The phone is due soon and the company showcasing the real world capabilities of the cameras, which include three 50-megapixel sensors and one 8-megapixel sensor overall.

Get £200 off the S25 Ultra

Get £200 off the S25 Ultra

You can get £200 off the Galaxy S25 Ultra right now when you trade-in any Android phone over at Samsung’s website. As a way of getting rid of old tech and upgrading at a discount, this offer is well worth jumping on.

  • Samsung
  • Trade-in any Android phone
  • Get £200 off
View Deal

The highlight appears to be the 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens, which promises 3x optical zoom, a 6x lossless optical zoom and 60x digital zoom capacity.

There’s a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultra wide snapper. The array is completed by the 50-megapixel selfie camera.

You can see Nothing’s London staffers put the camera through its paces next to the top iPhone in the video below. The results seem pretty comparable but obviously we’d have to get the phone in for testing to asses that.

Meanwhile, while the unreleased handset is blurred during the showcase video, Nothing did take to X to reveal what the camera module looks like and, well, it’s certainly unique.

Nothing plans to launch the handset at a hardware event on March 4 at 10am GMT. We’ll be covering all of the news.

We were big fans of the Nothing Phone (2a) when it launched last year. Our reviewer gave it a 4.5-star review from a possible five, praising the stylish design, smooth performance and strong battery life.

He concluded: “The Nothing Phone (2a) might have a flashy design, but its core appeal is how well balanced it is for the money. Build quality, performance, battery life, display and camera are all reassuringly solid, while Phone (2a)’s eye-catching UI and Glyph system offer an extra sprinkling of seasoning.”

Wait and see

The improvements may be worthy of the hype but forgive us if we just don’t take Nothing’s word that it’s forthcoming handset matches the performance of the top Apple handset on the market.

Chris Smith

By Chris Smith

You might like…

Exclusive: OnePlus does not tolerate “any failure” when it comes to smart watch testing

Exclusive: OnePlus does not tolerate “any failure” when it comes to smart watch testing

Lewis Painter 6 hours ago
Exclusive: The secret behind the OnePlus Watch 3’s epic 120-hour battery

Exclusive: The secret behind the OnePlus Watch 3’s epic 120-hour battery

Lewis Painter 6 hours ago
Spotify Music Pro price leaks: Here’s how much Hi-Fi may cost

Spotify Music Pro price leaks: Here’s how much Hi-Fi may cost

Chris Smith 21 hours ago
Send help, not nudes! Pixel user reveals Emergency SOS video nightmare

Send help, not nudes! Pixel user reveals Emergency SOS video nightmare

Chris Smith 22 hours ago
Alexa Plus AI still unfit for release, faces another delay – report

Alexa Plus AI still unfit for release, faces another delay – report

Chris Smith 1 day ago
Huge Apple Intelligence Siri update could be delayed until June – report

Huge Apple Intelligence Siri update could be delayed until June – report

Chris Smith 1 day ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access