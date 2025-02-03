It’s been over a year since Nothing released its last flagship smartphone, the Nothing Phone (2). Here’s everything you need to know about its successor, the Nothing Phone (3).

The existence of the Phone (3) has been confirmed by Nothing several times in the past year by CEO Carl Pei and other members of his team. However, there’s still plenty we don’t know about the phone.

Keep reading to discover all the latest specs and rumours regarding the Nothing Phone (3), including the suspected release date, price and what we know about Nothing’s new focus on AI.

On January 27, Nothing posted a short video on X showcasing a circle and oval that could be the camera module, notch or a set of buttons on the phone, along with the caption ‘Power in Perspective’.

The post also includes a date and time: March 4 at 10am GMT. While many initially assumed this was referring to the Nothing Phone 3 announcement, Nothing later cleared up any confusion by specifying that the mid-range Nothing Phone (3a) will be launching in March in a YouTube video titled ‘What’s Next for Nothing’.

Nothing Phone 2

The video also clarified that the Nothing Phone (3) will be launching later this year and not alongside the Phone (3a). Considering the Nothing Phone (2) launched on July 17 2023, it would make sense to expect another July launch from the rapidly growing tech company.

“Don’t worry guys, it’s coming this year. I think it’s going to be one of those milestones for us as a company and we’re extremely excited about it but equally excited about Phone (3a) Series”, said Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis in the video. “So, let’s get that out and then we’re going to be focussing quite rapidly as well on Phone (3)”.

Nothing Phone (3) price rumours

We haven’t heard much about the price of the Nothing Phone (3), but the Nothing Phone (2) is likely a good baseline to go off of.

The Nothing Phone (2) starts at $599/£579 for 8/128GB, with a 12/256GB version available for $699/£629 and the top 12/512GB configuration costing $799/£699. We’d expect the Nothing Phone (3) to carry a similar price, though this could very well be increased if the price of the Nothing Phone (3a) goes up in March.

Nothing Phone 2

Nothing Phone (3) rumours

While Nothing has yet to confirm any official specs regarding the Nothing Phone (3), several rumours have been circulating the web, including ones based on hints from the company itself.

According to tipster @evleaks, Nothing CEO Carl Pei mentioned “a landmark smartphone launch” in Q1 a leaked internal email to employees (via AndroidPolice) on January 2. While Pei could be referring to the Nothing Phone (3a) in this instance, another paragraph touches on the Nothing Phone (3).

“This year will mark the launch of our flagship Nothing Phone (3)”, wrote Pei. “It will introduce breakthrough innovations in user interface, taking our first step toward our AI-powered platform. We’re aiming at redefining the user experience of personal computer devices – creating technology that knows you, makes your life easier, and is present where you are. Technology that enables us to achieve our greatest creative potential”.

This emphasis on AI mirrors an X post shared by Pei last June, wherein the CEO wrote:

“The way we use our smartphones needs to be redefined. The current user experience hasn’t evolved for more than a decade! The next era needs a highly personalized, dynamic, and cross-device interface. One that also creates a human connection that makes tech feel more at ease to interact with.

“For the last two months, we’ve been designing and prototyping AI interactions. Today, I want to show you some initial concepts to give you a better idea of what I’m talking about. Expect this to be improved and gradually introduced, starting with Phone (3) next year. It’s important we get the product right, integrating hardware and AI in a way that is both useful and brings a smile to people’s faces”.

https://x.com/getpeid/status/1798369533889302576

Aside from some AI-powered software updates, we’d also expect the Nothing Phone 3 to get a new chipset. The Nothing Phone 2 was powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, a chipset that launched a full year ahead of the smartphone. For this reason, we might not expect the Phone 3 to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 rather than the latest 8 Elite.

Otherwise, the Nothing Phone (2) featured a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera and Nothing’s unique Glyph interface. It isn’t clear which (if any) of these specs will be upgraded but, hopefully, we’ll begin to hear more as we move beyond the Phone (3a) launch.