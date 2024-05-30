Nothing Phone (2a) Special Edition adds another dose of mid-range style

British tech startup brand Nothing has announced the Phone (2a) Special Edition, a particularly snazzy reworking of its latest mid-range smartphone.

The Nothing Phone (2a) impressed with its distinctive style and finely, balanced components, and appealingly reasonable price just a couple of months ago. Now the brand has given us an even more striking variant in the Nothing Phone (2a) Special Edition.

In a recent Nothing community blog post, the company revealed a version of its latest phone with a boldly colourful look. It features the phone in a white shade, but with a darker finish to the highlighted internal wiring. We also see some subtle red and yellow accents, as well as a blue camera surround.

“Phone (2a) Special Edition celebrates primary colours and their place within Nothing’s brand identity,” explains the blog post. “This new smartphone is the first time that all three colours have been used in one piece of Nothing hardware.”

Previous Nothing devices have largely focused on a monochromatic palette with a splash of red, though the recent Nothing Ear (a) earphones introduced bold yellow into the equation.

The Nothing Phone (2a) Special Edition is available with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for £349 GBP, which is the same price as the equivalent top model in the original colours.

However, it’s only available in limited quantities, so you might be fresh out of luck already. If you’re in London on June 1, Nothing is planning another limited release at the Nothing Store in Soho on a first come, first served basis.