Nothing Phone (1) video appearance shows off unique lighting

Jon Mundy

Just a day after the first official images of the Nothing Phone (1), we have now received the first video footage of the phone showcasing its unique lighting.

The video comes courtesy of YouTube channel Das kann was (via XDA-Developers), which captured the phone at an official Nothing event held in Switzerland.

We again only see the device face-down, and the phone is positioned within a transparent container, but it still offers a good look at its distinctive semi-see-through design.

More interestingly, the video also shows the phone’s unique lighting in action. Strip lights positioned around the camera, in the top right corner, around the wireless charging coil, and on a vertical stripe towards the bottom of the handset, are all shown to flash independently of one another.

We also get a full look at the flat side frame of the phone, which is giving off strong iPhone 13 vibes.

Prior to these official information releases, leaks have suggested that the Nothing Phone (1) will cost €500 in Europe. It’s going to be a new mid-range contender to the likes of the OnePlus Nord 2T and the Realme 9 Pro Plus rather than an outright flagship.

Nothing recently announced that it would be holding a launch event for the Phone (1) in London on July 12 at 16:00 BST. You can sign up now to watch the live-streamed on the nothing.tech website.

We’re also intrigued by the promise of “more exciting announcements” at the event. There’s a chance this could mean a follow-up to the company’s Nothing Ear (1) true wireless earphones, what with it being a year since the original release.

