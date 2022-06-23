Nothing Phone (1) processor and invite-only availability revealed

More details on the Nothing Phone (1) have emerged, including a benchmark sighting for its processor and confirmation of a OnePlus-like invite system for the phone.

Soon after the first extensive hands-on, details of the handset’s processor emerged through a familiar source: the Geekbench database. As spotted by MySmartPrice, the Nothing Phone (1) has made an appearance on the perennial benchmark test with a Snapdragon 778G+ processor.

This is a new chip that Qualcomm announced alongside the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 back in May. It’s the same chip that powers the Motorola Edge 30.

The chip reveal essentially confirms what we’ve been hearing about the Nothing Phone (1)’s pricing and positioning in the market. It’s going to be a new mid-range contender rather than an outright flagship phone.

If the positioning and pricing of the Nothing Phone (1) is giving us major early OnePlus vibes (not to mention the fact that Nothing CEO Carl Pei was a OnePlus co-founder), then the company’s initial approach to availability seems to have been lifted straight out of the OnePlus playbook.

The company has posted a new video in which Pei reveals that the Nothing Phone (1) will only be available through an invite system at first.

Pei reveals that the company has opted to sell early and in low volumes rather than accumulating a vast store of handsets to sell freely from. Former company OnePlus did just such a thing with its first few phones.

Early supporters and community members are expected to be given first dibs on the Nothing Phone (1). Then, as production ramps up and gets more efficient, you can expect the process to revert to a more regular one.

We now know a lot about the Nothing Phone (1) design, processor, UI, and availability ahead of its July 12 launch event.