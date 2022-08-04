Nothing Phone (1) could be followed by two new true wireless earbuds

Nothing will follow up its much-trumpeted Nothing Phone (1) smartphone with not one but two sets of true wireless earbuds, according to a new rumour.

Nothing already has a set of true wireless earbuds under its belt, of course. The company’s first every product, well before the Nothing Phone (1), was the Nothing Ear (1). And very good it was too.

According to tipster Mukul Sharma (via Gizmochina), aka @stufflistings, Nothing is working on two follow-ups to the Nothing Ear (1). Both are said to be currently “undergoing internal testing” in a number of European and Asia regions.

One of these new Nothing true wireless earbuds is a straight sequel to the Ear (1), which will presumably be called the Nothing Ear (2).

The other is said to be the Nothing Ear (1) Stick, which is apparently a revised version of the original Ear (1). Previous leaks from Sharma have suggested that the Stick will come in a long, clear case – hence the name.

Another suggestion is that the Stick will lack removable silicone earbuds, with a reworked semi in-ear design and no ANC, which should lead to a lower cost.

In our 4.5-star review for the Nothing Ear (1), we labelled them “A good set of true wireless headphones, which deliver a strong overall performance and a distinctive design on a relatively modest budget.”

The Ear (1) also debuted the London brand’s signature transparent design, which of course would be carried through in fairly spectacular fashion into the Nothing Phone (1).