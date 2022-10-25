Nothing opening first physical store in London

Nothing has announced that it’s opening its first permanent physical store in London before Christmas.

The Carl Pei-fronted tech company has issued a press release over on its website outlining some ambitious retail plans. The two-year-old company will be opening its first ever retail store in the heart of Soho, London before the end of the year.

“It’s the physical expression of everything we stand for,” said the Nothing team, “And we couldn’t be more excited.”

“With industrial and mid-century design inspirations, including the iconic Olivetti stores in Italy, the boutique space is unlike the tech stores you’ve been to before. It’ll be a unique way to experience our entire product range.”

This news comes just a day ahead of the launch of the company’s next product, the Nothing Ear (Stick), a new set of true wireleas earbuds with a signature cylindrical case.

As a nod to the timing these twin announcements, Nothing has promised to give the first 100 visitors to its new shop the chance to buy one of 100 limited edition Ear (Stick) models. They’ll also be getting a bunch of free merch, including T-shirts and jumpers.

Nothing CEO and former OnePlus executive Carl Pei has previously stated that his ambition is to rival Apple. Sure enough, opening a physical shop is a move straight out of the Apple playbook.

Besides the Nothing Ear (Stick), early visitors to the first Nothing physical store will be able to shop for the Nothing Phone (1) smartphone and the Nothing Ear (1) true wireless earphones.