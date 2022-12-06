Nothing looking to launch new phone in US

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has revealed that his latest company, Nothing, is looking to launch a new phone for the US market.

Speaking with CNBC, Pei revealed that his company was “in discussions with some carriers in the US to potentially launch a future product there”.

Pei didn’t mention what that product would be. There’s a chance that it could simply be a delayed US launch for the Nothing Phone (1). While it rolled out in Europe, the Middle East and Asia in July, it never made it to the American market.

One phone it seemingly won’t be is the Nothing Phone (2), according to Pei. The executive took to Twitter in the wake of this interview being published to dismiss the idea.

Of course, the concept of not churning out dozens of products a year is likely a pop at rival Android companies (including his former company OnePlus) who release multiple phones in a year. We’re not reading this as a suggestion that the Nothing Phone (2) will be anything more than seven months away.

The Nothing Phone (1) is still the company’s priority, and with good reason. We’re fans of its distinctive design and solid specs for the money.

In the original interview Pei spoke of his concerns that Apple was taking over the American market, with an active installed base that is now past 50%. “There might be a time where Apple is like 80% of the overall market and that just does not leave enough space for Android-based manufacturers to keep playing,” Pei said.

Pei recently ‘reviewed’ the iPhone 14 Pro over on Nothing’s YouTube channel. The Nothing founder conceded that Apple’s phone was pretty much the best phone you could buy for the money, but offered the Nothing Phone (1) as the best cheap alternative.