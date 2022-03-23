Nothing (event): The Truth — Here’s how to watch the product launch

The start-up brand Nothing has announced an intriguing event that’s taking place soon. Here’s how to watch, and what we can expect to see.

Thew new brand Nothing, started by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, was just founded in 2020 but has already attracted plenty of attention, and quite a few fans too. So far the only product that it has to its name are the Nothing ear(1) true wireless headphones, but it looks like there will soon be some more additions to that portfolio at the Nothing (event): The Truth. Read on to learn how to watch it as it happens.

When is it?

The Nothing (event): The Truth kicks off on 23rd March at 14:00 GMT (15:00 CET).

We’ve not heard a new product announcement from Nothing since its last launch almost one year ago on 21st July 2021, so it’s fair to say that there is a high sense of anticipation before this event.

How can I watch it?

The event is available to livestream on YouTube, via the below video:

Make sure to tune in as soon as it starts, so that you don’t miss a thing!

What will be announced?

The biggest question mark hanging over this event is what exactly we’ll see when the curtain lifts.

The short video description reads as follows: “What if we told you 2021 was just a warm up? …find out what’s coming in 2022.” While giving very little away, this statement obviously this implies far greater ambitions for the brand than just earphones — but what could the new product actually be?

Published five days before the event is broadcast, the above video shows an insightful behind-the-scenes look at the recording of the keynote speech, along with brief conversations with key people who work at the brand. While it certainly whetted our appetite for the technology that will be on show, there still weren’t many clues to be found as to the product announcements.

The biggest pre-event rumour is that Nothing will launch its own smartphone. This may not be surprising to hear, in light of Carl Pei’s involvement, but it’s still exciting to envisage a new brand taking on the big boys at their own game in the same way that OnePlus did all those years ago.

If such a product is shown off, we’d expect it to have a similar style to the Nothing ear(1) headphones — so likely with transparent casing that shows off the internals, a white and black colour scheme, and the occasional red highlight.

As for the specifications, the biggest clue is on the manufacturer’s website, where a Qualcomm Snapdragon logo is visible. If the new handset is to be a flagship rather than a mid-ranger, then we would expect to see the excellent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset on board.

So far out only sneak peek of what might arrive at the event came courtesy of renowned Twitter tipster Evan Blass, who published the above photo of Carl Pei with an unidentified device that might just be Nothing’s first phone.

Beyond just a product launch, a pre-event email from Nothing to Trusted Reviews gave further details on the investment opportunities that will be announced at the event:

We’ll be announcing our next product, alongside details about community investment (2), a new opportunity for our community to invest in our journey. This follows our first community round which raised $1.5M in a record-beating 54 seconds last March. Investors will have access to Nothing’s private community through which they will get exclusive benefits and insights into the company, too.

Whatever sees the light of day at the event, Nothing is a brand that’s worth keeping an eye on — so tune in to keep up with their latest developments for yourself.