 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Nothing Ear (Stick) with lipstick-inspired case announced

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Nothing has announced a new set of true wireless earphones, the Nothing Ear (Stick), which the company is calling its “most advanced audio experience to date”.

Compared to last year’s Nothing Ear (1), the Ear (Stick) boasts meatier 12.6mm custom drivers (vs 11.6mm), a lighter body (4.4g vs 4.7g), and a comfort-focused half-in ear design.

Bass Lock Technology compensates for the lack of a physical seal, using software to measure the fit and detect how much bass is being lost. Despite the lack of physical in-ear isolation compared to the Nothing Ear (1), the Nothing Ear (Stick) manages to supply the next generation of the company’s Clear Voice Technology, which utilises three high definition microphones and Nothing’s algorithms to filter out loud background noises.

You can expect up to 7 hours of listening time, which extends to 29 hours via a distinctive new cylindrical charging case. Just 10 minutes of charging in this case will yield 2 hours of listening. Supposedly inspired by lipstick silhouettes, the new case is accessed through a tactile twist opening system.

Nothing has redesigned the antenna for the Ear (Stick), positioning it further away from your face for reduced signal blockage. It also features a low latency mode that activates any time it detects that you’re playing a game.

Press controls on each earbud ensure that you can operate the Nothing Ear (Stick) even when your hands are wet. Meanwhile, if you own a Nothing Phone (1), all of the settings and features (including EQ settings and gesture customisation) are directly integrated. Everyone else can simply download the new Nothing X app.

The Nothing Ear (Stick) goes on sale at 10:30am GMT on November 4 in more than 40 countries, including the UK, US, and Europe. It’ll cost £99, which was the launch price of the Nothing Ear (1).

You might like…

Best Wireless Earbuds 2022: Amazing true wireless sound

Best Wireless Earbuds 2022: Amazing true wireless sound

Kob Monney 2 weeks ago
Apple AirPods Pro 2 Review

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Review

Max Parker 3 weeks ago
Best headphones 2022: The best at any price

Best headphones 2022: The best at any price

Kob Monney 3 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.