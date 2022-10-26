Nothing Ear (Stick) with lipstick-inspired case announced

Nothing has announced a new set of true wireless earphones, the Nothing Ear (Stick), which the company is calling its “most advanced audio experience to date”.

Compared to last year’s Nothing Ear (1), the Ear (Stick) boasts meatier 12.6mm custom drivers (vs 11.6mm), a lighter body (4.4g vs 4.7g), and a comfort-focused half-in ear design.

Bass Lock Technology compensates for the lack of a physical seal, using software to measure the fit and detect how much bass is being lost. Despite the lack of physical in-ear isolation compared to the Nothing Ear (1), the Nothing Ear (Stick) manages to supply the next generation of the company’s Clear Voice Technology, which utilises three high definition microphones and Nothing’s algorithms to filter out loud background noises.

You can expect up to 7 hours of listening time, which extends to 29 hours via a distinctive new cylindrical charging case. Just 10 minutes of charging in this case will yield 2 hours of listening. Supposedly inspired by lipstick silhouettes, the new case is accessed through a tactile twist opening system.

Nothing has redesigned the antenna for the Ear (Stick), positioning it further away from your face for reduced signal blockage. It also features a low latency mode that activates any time it detects that you’re playing a game.

Press controls on each earbud ensure that you can operate the Nothing Ear (Stick) even when your hands are wet. Meanwhile, if you own a Nothing Phone (1), all of the settings and features (including EQ settings and gesture customisation) are directly integrated. Everyone else can simply download the new Nothing X app.

The Nothing Ear (Stick) goes on sale at 10:30am GMT on November 4 in more than 40 countries, including the UK, US, and Europe. It’ll cost £99, which was the launch price of the Nothing Ear (1).