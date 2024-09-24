Nothing Ear (open) gives sound and surroundings equal billing

Translucent tech purveyor Nothing has announced a pair of open-ear earbuds that it says will deliver great sound while promising improved situational awareness.

The new Nothing Ear (open), which wrap around the back and sit just inside the ear, rather than creating a seal inside the ear canal, are designed to let in ambient noise in, while still providing users with a top quality audio experience.

The company reckons the design will enable users to enjoy the birds singing, while also staying connected to the “hum of the city”.

But that’s not to say sound is falling by the wayside in these buds that are quite deliberate in leaving out active noise cancelling. Nothing speaks of a Sound Seal System that works in sync with the increased situational awareness.

“This open design is engineered with a Sound Seal System and directional speakers to minimise sound leakage, ensuring privacy while delivering a perfectly balanced soundstage,” Nothing says in a press release.

The company, which also makes traditional in-ear buds akin to Apple’s AirPods, also reckons the design will improve the comfort level for users wishing to wear the audio accessories all day. They only weigh 8.1 grams per bud, but will be held in place by a three point balance system that’ll adapt to any ear shape. You won’t have to worry about them staying in place while running or cycling, Nothing says.

There’s eight hours of battery life from a single charge, while you’ll get up to 30 hours when leveraging the 19mm thin charging case. If you need a quick power blast, just ten minutes on charge will give you back 2 hours of listening time.

AI is being used to ensure crystal clear calls, the press release says, while Nothing is also integrating ChatGPT directly. Because of course.

The Nothing Ear (open) are available to pre-order today for $149 / £129 / €149 and will officially go on sale on October 1. The most obvious challenger is the Bose Open Sport.