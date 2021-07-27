Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Nothing ear (1) vs AirPods Pro: Which true wireless ANC buds are for you?

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Nothing ear (1) vs AirPods Pro: There’s a new ANC true wireless earphone in town. Can Nothing match up to Apple’s best buds?

Nothing is finally something. After months of speculation and hype, the tech start-up founded by Carl Pei of OnePlus fame has unveiled its first product; the Nothing ear (1) true wireless earphones.

The Nothing ear (1) goes on sale on July 31 and promises to ‘remove the barriers between people and technology’ offering high-end specs for a little less expenditure. They also have a distinctive look.

Can the company match up with the Apple AirPods Pro? Let’s have a closer look.

Let’s start with the most pressing question. Do the Nothing ear (1) have active noise cancellation like AirPods Pro? Yes they do. There are three high definition mics on board for ANC with light, maximum and transparency modes available. AirPods Pro has two microphones providing noise cancellation with a transparency mode too.

Nothing ear (1) charging case

This is where the Nothing product might have a slight heads-up, depending on how testing plays out. The company is promising up to 34 hours playtime with the case, and up to 24 hours if ANC is switched on. Apple’s AirPods Pro can get up to 4.5 hours from a single charge with ANC or Transparency modes on. In total, there’s more than 24 hours of listening time available.

While the Nothing ear (1) certainly takes its inspiration from the AirPods Pro from a form factor perspective, the Nothing design stands out through the transparent stem that exposes the with the microphones, magnets and circuit board. That will be an acquired taste for many, but Nothing said the design exposes “the raw beauty” of technology and “stripped down aesthetic features”. Each bud weighs 4.7g compared to the 5.4g per AirPods Pro bud.

Best Wireless Headphones 2021: 11 great Bluetooth headphones

Best Wireless Headphones 2021: 11 great Bluetooth headphones

Best list Kob Monney 2 weeks ago
Best Wireless Earbuds 2021: The best cheap and premium earbuds

Best Wireless Earbuds 2021: The best cheap and premium earbuds

Best list Kob Monney 2 weeks ago
AirPods Pro 2: Apple’s next ANC earbuds to launch in 2022?

AirPods Pro 2: Apple’s next ANC earbuds to launch in 2022?

hub Kob Monney 2 months ago

The Nothing ear (1) cost just £99, which is much less than the £249 Apple seeks for the AirPods Pro true wireless buds. In fact, it’s must less expensive than most of the competitors.

Of course, whether Nothing ear (1) provides true value for that more agreeable price point remains to be seen. We’ll be testing the product in due course, when we can give you a more accurate verdict.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.