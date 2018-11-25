Monster Note 9 Black Friday deal throws in a £228 memory card for free

Samsung has got into the spirit of Black Friday with a lovely deal on its latest and greatest flagship, the Galaxy Note 9.

You can now get your hands on the monster 512GB model (in blue or black) and an equally monstrous 512GB memory card for £999. Since the Note 9 alone would set you back £999, this deal essentially gets you a £227.99 memory card for free. Not bad if you need a shedload of storage. For more offers like this, take a look at our Black Friday 2018 UK deals roundup page.

The Note 9 is, quite simply, the best big smartphone on the market right now, and we awarded it 4.5/5 in our review, in which we praised it for its outstanding battery, stunning 6.4-inch, Super AMOLED HDR display and very nifty S Pen. The monster 512GB model would have set you back an eye-watering £1099 when the handset first came out at the end of the summer, so this deal is something special.

As we wrote in our glowing review: “There are lots of ‘big’ phones on the market, but none do as much with their size as the Note 9. The changes over the Note 8 are all vitally important to making this a much better device, and it feels a much more complete handset as a result.

“I love the screen, am thoroughly impressed at how well-thought-out the software remains on the large phone, and even though the camera isn’t the very best you can buy, it’s up there.”

