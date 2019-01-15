Galaxy Note 8 users get a massive boost as Android Pie release looms

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is the latest flagship device to get a test drive of the Android 9 Pie operating system, reports have confirmed.

Samsung is inviting owners of the 2017 flagship to take the latest version of Google’s operating system, as well as the new One UI.

Registrations for the Galaxy Note 8 One UI beta are now open, joining the Galaxy S8, S9 and Note 9 devices as Samsung looks to get the software into more hands ahead of a full roll out.

Note 8 owners can head to the Samsung Members app to register for the app, with firmware version N950FXXU5ZSA5 the build to look out for (via Android Authority). When it arrives, the download will be in about 1.8GB in size and will be available over the air.

The firm is scheduled to commence the full roll out of a stable build of Android Pie and One UI on the Galaxy S9 range and the Note 9 in January. The 2017 flagships are likely to get the update within 2-3 months.

Some Galaxy S9 owners are already running the final version, following a limited launch over Christmas, but there has been no widespread global rollout on any devices just yet.

In the meantime, Samsung is plotting to launch its first phone with Android Pie and the One UI out of the box. The Galaxy S10 range will be unveiled on February 20 at an event in San Francisco.

Have you tried the Android 9 Pie beta on one of Samsung’s flagships? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.