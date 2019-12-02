The Note 10 Android 10 update goes live… for one confirmed user

If you’re a Samsung Galaxy Note 10 owner eagerly awaiting the release of Android 10 then there’s possibly good news from Reddit, where one user has been treated to a stable release of Android 10. The problem is they seem to be in a minority of one.

“On November 30 found 2GB update in settings, as it turned out, that was Android 10/ One UI 2,” wrote medicince on the Galaxy Note 10 subreddit, along with a screenshot of the software information page. “Didn’t sign up for Beta (there was no such option in Samsung Members, checked the app from time to time).”

The big noticeable change? “Fingerprint works much better now.” When pressed on this, the user clarified that it has “noticeable faster unlocks” and “somewhat fewer misses” but it’s “still much worse than good old capacitive readers”.

The user in question has a combination of phone and carrier that is pretty unusual to replicate: a handset bought in Canada, but tied to a network in Belarus. So if you’re wondering why your Note 10 is still labouring away on Android 9 Pie, then that could be part of the reason.

One other user in the comments also claims to have received the update for a Note 10 Plus – also with a Canadian device – but no screenshot to confirm this time.

But surely this means that the full release is just around the corner for everyone? Well, it depends on your definition of the phrase “just around the corner”. People using the One UI 2.0 beta of the Galaxy S10 were treated to no fewer than seven beta versions before a stable build arrived.

The Galaxy Note 10 is only on its third – so either its had far fewer teething problems than the S10, or there are still more betas to come before this ‘stable’ build is pushed out to everyone.

