Not even your podcasts are safe from targeted ads now

Spotify only recently made its way into the podcasting world, and now it’s setting about disrupting it completely.

The streaming giant has announced it is launching a new advertising platform that will use real-time commercial insertions and provide podcasters and advertisers with much more specific analytical data.

When using the Streaming Ad Insertion tech, relevant parties will be able to receive anonymised audience information on age, gender, the device they’re listening on and their listening habits.

It’ll also provide information on ad impressions, reach and frequency, which it says will provide the “precision and transparency of modern-day digital marketing.”

Related: Best streaming services

Unfortunately, that means that listener will be targeted with advertisements in yet another arena. Spotify already uses this type of tech to bring advertisements to its Spotify Free music listeners, but podcasts have been largely untouched by targeted ads until now.

Spotify also knows a huge among about it’s listeners likes and dislikes already and thanks to the streaming of podcasts, rather than traditional downloads, Spotify will be able to learn much more about users listening habits.

Spotify will begin using the system on its own exclusive podcasts, so two different listeners will potentially hear different advertisements for the same episode. Theoretically through, the tech will eventually be available to all podcasters, with the SAI selections replacing those ads recorded by the podcasters themselves.

According to the company, the process will be seamless and it won’t simply be a case of adding more ads on top of existing commercial interruptions. Unfortunately, it just means one more thing where our every item of consumption ends up in the hands of advertisers.

On the plus side, if the system is a success, it might provide greater financial rewards for your favourite podcasters, helping them to stay on the air.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …