Norsens backpack Lightning Deal keeps your gadgets safe for under £20

If you’re looking for a more protective backpack to lug your laptop, tablet or other techy bits around with you, today’s Amazon Black Friday Norsens backpack deal will offer you plenty of protection without breaking the bank.

Usually coming in at a snip under £30, this Norsens backpack is currently enjoying a 35% discount, meaning you pay just £18.30 for the same robust protection, provided you’re quick. If you like the sound of what Norsens offering up here, at the time of writing you’ve got less than three hours to nab this short-term bargain, so act fast.

NORSENS Lightweight Laptop Backpack – Early Black Friday Deal NORSENS Lightweight Laptop Backpack Save 35% on this Norsens backpack, complete with a padded anti-shock plate that protects your laptop and tablet against damage. Suitable for laptops up to 15.6-inches.

This backpack sports a minimalist design that’s loaded with pockets so you can keep keys, business cards, power banks or anything else you might need in a pinch close to hand, while the main cavity accommodates up to a 15.6-inch laptop and the biggest iPad you can buy (the second generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro), with room spare for everything from day clothes to an umbrella.

Norsens’ blue anti-shock plate, which resides within the inner wall of the backpack, offers a layer of padded foam protection, plus the laptop compartment as a whole holds your machine 2 to 3cm away from the base of the bag itself, for extra peace of mind.

The S-shaped straps and foam padded Airflow Back ensure the backpack remains breathable and comfortable when worn for long periods of time and unladen, the whole things weighs less than 900 grams.

It measures 31 by 19 by 48cm and can be had in black, dark grey and grey/blue (although this deal relates to the black version specifically).

