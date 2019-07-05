Nokia’s next Pixel 3a rival may have just leaked

A fresh leak showing off a mysterious new “daredevil” Nokia phone has appeared on Chinese social media.

The leak was posted by Weibo user @fenibook and then spotted by writers at XDA Developers today.

The leaked images are not remotely official and even the handset is legitimately an unannounced Nokia phone, it’s not clear if the phone is an unreleased prototype, or new phone set for a full consumer release.

The leak did include some basic specification information, however. The headline feature is that the phone will have a dual or triple-sensor rear camera. The leak suggests the setup will include an unspecified 48-megapixel main sensor and a wide angle secondary sensor.

The phone will reportedly also have a glass back and tear drop design front camera, like the one seen on the Huawei P30.

The only other information on offer is that it’ll run using an unspecified Qualcomm Snapdragon CPU, run on Android Pie and feature a dedicated “AI button” similar to the one seen on super cheap Nokia 2.2.

Without more information it’s hard to tell exactly which part of the market the Nokia daredevil will target. But from what little we know the phone will likely target the low-to-mid-range £200-£400 segment of the smartphone market.

If it ends up targeting the higher £300-£400 price point this would give the daredevil some fairly stiff competition. If right the pricing would put it in direct competition with Google’s own Pixel 3a, which remains one of Trusted Reviews favourite smartphones.

Despite costing just £399 the Pixel 3a features top end camera tech and runs using a completely unskinned version of Android.

If the daredevil is slightly cheaper and costs less than £300 it will have to take on key handsets, like the Motorola One Vision.

The One Vision is the latest Android One smartphone from Motorola and comes with a similarly clean install of Android. It also features some fairly impressive specifications considering its low £270 starting price. These include a similar looking multi-sensor camera setup to the one detailed in the latest Nokia leak.

