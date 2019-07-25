Nokia owner HMD Global has announced two new feature phones – the Nokia 220 4G and Nokia 105.

The Nokia 220 4G first came out in 2014 but – as you can see – resembles a much more retro-looking phone. The phone’s standout feature is the inclusion of 4G. The 220 4G comes in Blue and Black – costing just €39 (~£35) from mid-August.

The Nokia 105 is the 4th generation of the extremely small yet hard-wearing phone. The 105 can be bought in Blue, Pink and Black – costing a stunningly low €13 (~£12) from August onwards.

Related: Best cheap phones

The new version of the Nokia 220 4G looks very different from the original – with a much more curved design. Interestingly, the 220 4G doesn’t support 3G – meaning if your phone is failing to get a 4G signal it will revert to 2G.

The Nokia 220 4G has a 1200mAh and touts 27 days of standby time. The screen is a 2.4-inch QQVGA display, 16-megabytes of RAM and 24-megabytes of internal storage.

The 220 4G runs on Feature OS and includes a VGA camera on the back. The phone does indeed include a 3.5mm headphone jack as well as dual SIM support.

Related: Best phones

The Nokia 105 runs on the company’s Series 30+ OS and sports a 1.77-inch QQVGA screen. The 2019 version of the 105 weighs just 86.5 grams and is just 121.3 x 52.9 x 13.4 millimetres in size.

Internally, the phone comes with 4-megabytes of RAM and 4-megabytes of storage. The phone has an 800mAh battery that will get you 25.8 days of standby time.

Some users may be disappointed to hear these new phones won’t be getting WhatsApp. Nokia announced WhatsApp would be coming to its phones which use KaiOS and have either 256-megabytes or 512-megabytes of RAM.

Both the Nokia 220 4G and Nokia 110 fall well short of the RAM threshold as well as running on different mobile OS.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More