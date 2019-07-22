Nokia’s new budget superheroes are coming to take down the Motorola One Vision

Two grandly named budget Nokia handsets − the Nokia 6.2 (Daredevil) and Nokia 7.2 (Star-Lord) − are reportedly set to launch this August or September.

The Nokia 6.2 and 7.2 are both expected to feature a 6.18-inch IPS LCD with a 2340 x 1080 resolution. The phones – codenamed Daredevil and Star-Lord as a tribute to Marvel superheroes – will come with different storage and RAM options. You’ll be able to grab the phones with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage.

According to NokiaPowerUser, the Nokia 6.2 and 7.2 will include a feature we are already expecting to see on the Huawei Mate 30 – a circular rear camera module. The module is reported to include a 48-megapixel sensor with 120-degree wide-angle photography.

Supposed leaked images showing off this circular rear camera module emerged earlier in July. Along with the camera module, the images showed off what appeared to be a dedicated ‘AI button’, which was previously present on the Nokia 2.2.

It looks like both the Daredevil and Star-Lord will have a glass unibody design – an intriguing choice considering the usual budget price of Nokia’s device.

As of yet, the only difference between the two models appears to be the processor. The Nokia 6.2 has been reported to include a Snapdragon 660 processor whereas the Nokia 7.2 will contain the Snapdragon 710 processor. However, conflicting rumours have suggested the Nokia 6.2 could also have the 710 processor – so, we’ll have to wait for more definitive details.

Nokia will be looking to trump phones like the Motorola One Vision if it hopes to succeed in the budget phone market. The One Vision is one of the best options on the market at sub-£300. However, the Nokia 7.2 and 6.2 look like they could undercut the pricing of the Motorola while providing comparable performance.

Here at Trusted Reviews, we weren’t too sure about Nokia’s previous budget outing – the Nokia 5.1. Our review said: “Rich look and feel, a bargain price and a laggy UI. The Nokia 5.1 is an imperfect smartphone that nevertheless offers best-in-class design and screen, despite poor performance and battery life”.

Away from Nokia’s super budget offerings, the company recently rolled out a big update to one of its phone’s cameras. The flagship Nokia 9 PureView – a phone with a remarkable six camera sensors in total – received an update which added a Live Bokeh mode as well as faster image processing.

